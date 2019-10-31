$100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at Sheetz #575 on University Avenue in Morgantown for Wednesday’s drawing.

The lucky ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball number and had the Power Play option for the Wednesday, October 30 drawing. The winning numbers were 19 – 22 – 52 – 56 – 67 and the Powerball number was 21. The Power Play was 2x, and the person or persons who purchased this ticket paid an additional $1 for the Power Play option, thus the prize was doubled from $50,000 to $100,000.

No one matched all six numbers from Wednesday night‘s Powerball drawing and Saturday’s jackpot has grown to an estimated $150 million.

This is the fourth Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia this month to match four numbers plus the Powerball number. The first was sold in Martinsburg for the October 9th drawing, the second was sold in Harpers Ferry for the October 12th drawing and the third was sold in Morgantown for the October 16th drawing. The previous three winners did not play with the Power Play option, therefore their prizes totaled $50,000 each.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.