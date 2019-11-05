Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
1,000 pounds of trout coming to West Virginia’s Elk River

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 05, 2019, 07:21 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fishermen in West Virginias Elk River are about to get a lot busier.

The Kanawha County Commission on Monday said they will stock a stretch of the river near Clendenin with 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout later this month.

A news release from the commission says it plans to add the fish on November 16. The Indian Lake fish hatchery will supply the trout.

Officials say they hope the move bring more fishermen to the area and provide a boost to the local economy.

Information on fishing licenses and regulations can be found through the states Division of Natural Resources.

Tyler Barker

