CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia government officials have announced a budget cut.

According to WCHS-TV, State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy told Metro News that the state plans on cutting 100 million dollars from the general revenue.

A 4.6% budget cut from agencies in the state will take effect for the remainder of the year and for next year.

The previous months’ surpluses exceeded expectations.

