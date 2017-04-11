More than 100 animals seized in Putnam County

Advertisement



Humane officials said more than 100 animals were seized Tuesday at a farm in Putnam County.

The animals seized at A&A Farms included horses, dogs, rabbits, goats, cats, dogs and a peacock, humane officials said. The property is located off Route 34 in the Confidence area.

Humane officials said they responded after receiving several tips with concerns about the animals’ care.

No charges have been filed, but the case is still under investigation.

Officials from the Putnam Humane Society responded and were assisted by the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. A Putnam County deputy also was at the scene.

Several dead animals, two rabbits and a chicken, were discovered.

