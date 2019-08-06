10-year-old Mercer County boy drives parents car, wrecks it

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – A 10-year-old boy is currently in the hospital after he drove a vehicle down the road, lost control, and struck a truck.

L.L. Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department tells WOAY that at around 11:00 am, a call came in from two parents that their vehicle was missing. It was later determined that their son, 10-years-old, took their Nissan Sentra without their permission. The young boy drove the vehicle about 2.6 miles down Tumble Weed Street, off New Hope Road near Princeton.

The boy lost control of the car and struck a truck. The 10-year-old was transported to Princeton Community Hospital where he is suffering from serious head trauma and a broken arm. The driver of the truck was not injured.

It is unknown why the boy took the vehicle. Addair says this is an on-going investigation.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Princeton Rescue, Bluefield Rescue, Green Valley Fire Department responded to the scene.