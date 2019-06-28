Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured 10-Year-Old Boy Is Dead After Riding His Bike Into A Car In Nicholas County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

10-Year-Old Boy Is Dead After Riding His Bike Into A Car In Nicholas County

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 28, 2019, 09:15 am

477
0

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A child is dead after riding his bicycle down a hill and hitting a car.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Mill Branch Road on Fenwick Mountain for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. The accident happened at around 7 pm on Thursday, June 27th.   It was determined that a 10-year-old boy was riding his bicycle down a hill and struck the side of a 2011 Buick Enclave.  The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing.

Previous PostW.Va. resort's ski operations up for sale
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X