10-Year-Old Boy Is Dead After Riding His Bike Into A Car In Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A child is dead after riding his bicycle down a hill and hitting a car.

The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Mill Branch Road on Fenwick Mountain for a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. The accident happened at around 7 pm on Thursday, June 27th. It was determined that a 10-year-old boy was riding his bicycle down a hill and struck the side of a 2011 Buick Enclave. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The investigation by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department is still ongoing.