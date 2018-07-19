10 New Food Items Competing For 2018 State Fair Of West Virginia “Best New Fair Food”

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – 10 brand new food items will be competing at the 2018 State Fair Of West Virginia to win the title of “Best New Fair Food.” Voting will take place at the individual stands, as well as social media. The winner will be announced on Saturday, August 18th. Vendors were encouraged to be creative with their additional menu item. Twists to classic foods include “Bacon Mac & Cheese Calzone”, “Redneck Nachos”, and even “Deep Fried Cornbread”.

Garret McCormick, the State Fair’s Director of Operations, leads the team of concessionaires.

“Quality food has always been our standard here at the State Fair of West Virginia; and I’m excited to have a great group of operators who thrive to offer new and exciting food options for fairgoers,” McCormick stated. “We hope that this contest will grow over the next few years and really became a tradition here for new food options.”

The 10 New Fair Food Items Include:

1. Crieghberhill Fry Station’s Poutines (french fries, cheese curds, and gravy)

2. GEHS FFA’s Pig Out Biscuit (biscuit, with country ham, sausage, sausage gravy and a side of bacon)

3. Gillette’s Pizza’s Bacon Mac and Cheese Calzone (fresh Calzone packed with mac and cheese and bacon)

4. Josephine’s Giant Glazed Doughnuts (large donut covered in a sugar glaze)

5. Miller’s Smokehouse’s Moonshine on a Stick (grilled chicken on a stick infused with moonshine, apple pie and original)

6. Smokin’ Gun’s Redneck Nachos (tortilla chips covered in pulled pork, crunchy dried onions, nacho cheese, sour cream, & jalapenos)

7. TCT’s Steak-Eze’s Philly Fries (basket of crinkle cut fries, covered in nacho cheese, topped with philly steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese)

8. Trudy’s Dairy World’s Homemade German Chocolate Ice Cream (sweet coconut, pecan sauce with deep chocolate flavor)

9. Spare Time Concession’s Deep Fried Cornbread with Whipped Cream (savory cornbread with an additional layer of crunch)

10. Zul’s Homemade Pepperoni Rolls (fresh homemade pepperoni rolls, WV staple food product)

Check out www.statefairofwv.com for descriptions and photos of the new foods.

The 2018 State Fair themed “Unforgettable Fun,” is a 10-day Fair scheduled August 9-18, 2018. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com, or follow fair events on Facebook and Twitter.

