10 Major Champions in Military Tribute Field

WOAY – Friday was the deadline for golfers to commit to playing in A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier next week, with 10 major champions coming to White Sulphur Springs for the 2018 tournament.

Among those returning is Phil Mickelson, the resort’s PGA Tour Ambassador and a five-time major champion. He is joined by Greenbrier homeowner & two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, along with eight other major champions, including fan favorite John Daly.

All previous winners of the Greenbrier Classic will return to Southern West Virginia, while 10 players in the 2018 field have played in all previous editions of the tournament, dating back to 2010. 11 golfers have already won at least once in the current PGA Tour season.

Four spots in the 156-man field will be decided by Monday’s qualifier at the Resort at Glade Springs, which was preceded by Friday’s pre-qualifier. Among those in position to advance to Monday’s qualifier is former Westside standout Colin Bowles, Princeton graduate Tyler Hillyer, and nine-time West Virginia Open champion David Bradshaw.

Festivities start Monday in White Sulphur Springs, with the Pro-Am set for Wednesday. The tournament begins Thursday, July 5th.