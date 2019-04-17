1.7 Million Dollars Coming To Rural Schools In West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee (ENR), announced that West Virginia counties will receive a total of $1,778,953.84 through the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program. Senator Manchin pressed United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service Chief Victoria Christiansen about the lapsed SRS payments to 14 West Virginia Counties during last week’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing.

“Fourteen rural counties in West Virginia depend on Secure Rural Schools funding as they set their budgets. While it’s unacceptable the payments have lapsed this long, I am relieved the Forest Service has responded to my continued urging and finally issued these overdue payments. I hope they will work with us in the coming months to find a long-term solution that provides our counties the financial stability they deserve,” said Senator Manchin.

In January, Senator Manchin urged U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and then Acting Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to deliver SRS payments as quickly as possible following the government shutdown. In February, Senator Manchin introduced bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the SRS program.

Individual Awards Listed By County: