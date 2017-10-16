Zombies VS Clowns Haunted House… Can You Take On The Challenge?

Advertisement



As Halloween is approaching, the ghosts and goblins are getting ready for their Halloween debut, and so is Beckley’s Haunted Coal Mine.

Beckley Coal Mine is made for thrill-seekers looking for a scary good time! For just $10 a person, you can ride in the coal mine train and scream your way through one of Southern West Virginia’s scariest Halloween festivities.

“The theme is: zombies vs. clowns. What could go wrong with that? We have all different kinds of vignette underground. Additionally, you are in the dark and then all of the sudden, something is reaching out at you….It’s very frightening and scary, I think it’s pretty intense,” said Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Rec. for City of Beckley.

Beckley Haunted Coal Mine takes place every Friday and Saturday from now until the end of October from 6P.M. until 10 P.M.

