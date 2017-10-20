Youth Museum’s Tailgate Halloween In Uptown Beckley

Advertisement



BECKLEY – Once again it’s time to put the kids in their favorite costumes, grab a treat bag, and

head to Uptown Beckley for the original Tailgate Halloween, hosted by the Youth Museum of

Southern West Virginia. This will be the 31th year for this ghoulishly fun event!

This year’s Tailgate Halloween will be held on, October 28th from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. As

in all the past years, the event will go on – rain, snow, or freezing temperatures. Kids always

come regardless of the weather.

Beckley Director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Baker says, “I think we can say after 31 years

that the Youth Museum’s Tailgate Halloween has become a true Beckley tradition. The event has

grown and changed but the premise is still the same – to provide safe trick-or- treating for

children in our community.”

“We’ve been doing it for so long now, that adults that bring their children came when they were

kids. They know that they’ll get some great treats, see friendly familiar faces, and all within the

safe confines of a traffic restricted area,” adds Baker. So mark your calendars, call your

neighbors and friends, load the kids in the car, and come out for a fiendishly fun event.

Tailgate Halloween will be held again this year on the top plaza area of the big parking garage

across from Chase Bank on Neville Street. This is a very secure area for the children, traffic on

Neville Street doesn’t have to be restricted, and there is plenty of room for Tailgaters. The trick-

or-trick line will begin close to the flag pole and go down and around the island planters. This

location offers much better crowd control and safety for the Trick-or- Treaters.

Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events adds, “There is plenty of available parking for the event on the

middle level of the parking garage, the lot off of Leslie C. Gates Place, in Word Park beside the

State Building, the lot at the end of Neville Street, and various other places in the uptown area.

Baker says, “Organizations, groups, or businesses participating will pull their vehicles into

designated parking spacing on the top level of the parking garage and will give treats out of their

tailgate or truck. Each child must be accompanied by an adult and may only go through the line

once. Treats will only be giving out to children that are present. There is a charge of $1.00 per

child.

The Museum would like to invite any business, organization, or individual interested in giving

out treats, to call the Museum and become a participant in this wonderful community event.

They just need to call the Youth Museum and register.

The Youth Museum complex is located in New River Park adjacent to the Beckley Exhibition

Coal Mine. Starting November 1, hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm. Until

then, the Museum is open daily 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. Special hours are available for tours upon

request. Many of the exhibits and classes are funded in part by the West Virginia Commission

on the Arts. For more information, call (304) 252-3730.

