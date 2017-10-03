WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured You’re more likely to hit a deer in WV than anyplace else in the country
FeaturedState

You’re more likely to hit a deer in WV than anyplace else in the country

Scott PickeyBy Oct 03, 2017, 16:56 pm

0
0
Advertisement

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — For the 11th consecutive year, West Virginia has topped State Farm’s list for the likelihood of vehicles crashes involving deer.

Using claims data, the Bloomington, Illinois-based insurer released its annual deer claim study list Monday.

State Farm says the odds of a vehicle collision involving deer are 1 in 43 in West Virginia. That represents a slightly better outlook for drivers from 2016, when the odds were 1 in 41.

Montana was next, followed by PennsylvaniaIowa and Wisconsin. The chances of hitting a deer were lowest in Hawaii at 1 in 6,823.

State Farm says the average claim to fix vehicle damage was $4,179, up from $3,995 the year before. October through December are the months when drivers are most likely to hit a deer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

comments

Previous PostDonald Trump helps suffering Puerto Ricans by throwing paper towels
Scott Pickey

Closings and Delays

Advertisement

Current Conditons

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives