‘You cannot evacuate.’ Pizza Hut manager threatens employees leaving due to Irma

JACKSONVILLE, FL (BY: KATIE REILLY, TIME MAGAZINE) – A Pizza Hut franchise in Florida threatened to punish employees who evacuated for too long during Hurricane Irma.

“You cannot evacuate Friday for a Tuesday storm event!” a manager said in a notice to employees at a restaurant in Jacksonville, CNN reported. “Failure to show for these shifts, regardless of reason, will be considered a no call / no show and documentation will be issued.”

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry began ordering a mandatory evacuation for certain parts of the city on Friday.

The Pizza Hut notice gave employees a 24-hour “grace period” before the storm, according to a photo shared on social media on Sunday. “In the event of an evacuation, you MUST return within 72 HOURS,” it said.

