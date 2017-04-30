WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured YMCA’S 38th Annual International Dinner
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchStateUncategorized

YMCA’S 38th Annual International Dinner

Rebecca FernandezBy Apr 30, 2017, 23:43 pm

99
0

The 38th Annual YMCA International Dinner, presented by Raleigh General Hospital, was held on Sunday afternoon.

 The international dinner celebrates the diversity of cultures residing here in the area.

It took place today from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Culinary delights from all around the world were sampled at the event, and the food was served buffet-style, so attendees can select which foods were most appetizing to them.

Jay Rist, CEO of  YMCA of Southern WV, said, “Basically, what people do, is they donate dishes and host tables that represent their different cultures, and people get to come in and try the food, sample stuff, and come together for an afternoon of fellowship after church.”
Proceeds benefit the Y’s health & wellness programs and YMCA World Service, which helps provide support to Y’s in other countries.

Comments

comments

Previous PostGino's Pizza Top Five Plays of the Week
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter and Weekend Anchor in February, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives