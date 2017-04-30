YMCA’S 38th Annual International Dinner

The 38th Annual YMCA International Dinner, presented by Raleigh General Hospital, was held on Sunday afternoon.

The international dinner celebrates the diversity of cultures residing here in the area.

It took place today from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Culinary delights from all around the world were sampled at the event, and the food was served buffet-style, so attendees can select which foods were most appetizing to them.

Jay Rist, CEO of YMCA of Southern WV, said, “Basically, what people do, is they donate dishes and host tables that represent their different cultures, and people get to come in and try the food, sample stuff, and come together for an afternoon of fellowship after church.”

Proceeds benefit the Y’s health & wellness programs and YMCA World Service, which helps provide support to Y’s in other countries.

