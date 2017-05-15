WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Local News YMCA of SWV Summer Camp Registration
Local NewsTop Stories

YMCA of SWV Summer Camp Registration

Katherine ErnstBy May 15, 2017, 12:55 pm

15
0

Registration is underway at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia for its full slate of summer programming, including YMCA summer day camp, 17th annual Ron Kidd YMCA basketball camps, YMCA swim lessons and YMCA summer soccer camp.

Kids will get to experience a variety of activities and events in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Campers will enjoy swimming, games and field trips to places like New River Park, Lake Stephens, Grandview State Park, Marquee Cinemas and Waves of Fun.

Space is limited so be sure to contact Child Care Director Kim Buckhannon at 304 255 1745 to register.

Comments

comments

Previous PostOhio police officer suffers fentanyl overdose from drug call
Katherine Ernst

She went on to attend Salisbury University, graduating with a B.A degree in Media Production. She has worked for NHL Network, Tupelo Honey Raycom: New York Giants, NFL Films, HLN, What Matters Most & Ocean Happening. Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives