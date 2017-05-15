YMCA of SWV Summer Camp Registration

Registration is underway at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia for its full slate of summer programming, including YMCA summer day camp, 17th annual Ron Kidd YMCA basketball camps, YMCA swim lessons and YMCA summer soccer camp.

Kids will get to experience a variety of activities and events in both indoor and outdoor settings.

Campers will enjoy swimming, games and field trips to places like New River Park, Lake Stephens, Grandview State Park, Marquee Cinemas and Waves of Fun.

Space is limited so be sure to contact Child Care Director Kim Buckhannon at 304 255 1745 to register.

