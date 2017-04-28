YMCA: Healthy Kids Day!

There are lots of fun outdoor events planned for the kids in our community … and one of those will be tomorrow!

Local kids are encouraged to spend an Afternoon in Motion on April 29th as part of the YMCA of Southern West Virginia’s Healthy Kids Day.

The day’s events, a partnership between the YMCA and Active Southern West Virginia, will include a Beckley-wide walk/run with youth activities at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth soccer complex.

The event will also include vendors featuring various products and services promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Participants are encouraged to come as individuals or assemble teams to walk and run together, and the team with the most members will receive a prize.

Related

Comments

comments