Yeager Airport Reopens After Deadly Plane Crash

Yeager Airport has reopened today after the deadly plane crash that occurred on Friday morning.

The first flight out of Yeager following the crash took off just after 12:30 p.m. on

Saturday.

After arriving Friday night, The National Transportation Safety Board was on scene early Saturday morning investigating the crash site. Investigators said Friday night they planned to work quickly, but diligently to get the runway opened as soon as possible.

After removing plane debris from the runway, the NTSB turned the runway back over to Yeager Airport, which spent about three hours repairing damage to the runway itself.

After those repairs were made, the runway was reopened and flight operations resumed back to normal.

The NTSB is still on scene investigating and said Friday night they could be in Charleston for three to four days.

