Yeager Airport hosts 70th Anniversary Air Show

Advertisement



Charleston’s Yeager Airport and the West Virginia Air National Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing will celebrate their 70th anniversary with an air show Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

According to the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event will feature flying demonstrations, aircraft displays and tours and rides on a World War II-era aircraft.

The event will feature several examples of aircraft associated with the airport during its early years, including a Curtiss C-46 Commando transport plane. The Curtiss C-46 Commando was the first aircraft assigned to the West Virginia Air Guard’s 130th Airlift Wing. It will also feature an American Airlines DC-3, the first commercial aircraft to operate at the Kanawha Airport during its 1947 debut.

Part of the “Rise Above” traveling exhibit detailing the history of the Tuskegee Airman will feature a World War II-era P-51 fighter plane. The Tuskegee Airman were the first two squadrons of black fighter pilots allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

Other aircraft featured in the show will include a World War II-era B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell bombers and a C-47 Sktrain transport from the Yankee Air Museum in Michigan. Also scheduled to appear are a World War I-era Curtiss JN-4 Jenny biplane, a Stinson L-5 “Flying Jeep” single engine observation plane, a T-6 Texan fighter pilot training aircraft and a World War II-era Grumman TMB Avenger torpedo bomber.

The event is free and open to the public. It begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Related

Comments

comments