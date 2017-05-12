WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Wyoming man charged with strangulation of state worker

By May 12, 2017

WYOMING CO., WV (BY: JESSICA FARRISH, REGISTER-HERALD.COM) — A Wyoming County man was arrested Wednesday for strangulation of a state employee, Wyoming Sheriff C.S. Parker reported Friday.

Joseph Wesley White, 30, also made threats against the victim’s co-workers at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services building in Pineville, according to Parker.

Parker said White did not specify how he would harm the state employees but “made threats against them” through an employee. The building was temporarily placed on lock-down, he said.

