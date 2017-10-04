Wyoming East Wins Second Straight Golf Title

Advertisement



WOAY – For the second straight year, Wyoming East will celebrate a Class AA state golf championship.

Led by Patrick Smith, Michael Growe, Ethan Bradford and Matt Caldwell, the Warriors posted a two-round team score of 489 – 11 strokes better than runner-up Fairmont Senior.

With a two-round total of 157, Smith had the third-lowest individual score, while Growe was tied for fifth at 160. Shady Spring’s Todd Duncan was fourth at 159.

Westside finished fifth in the Class AA standings, with the Renegades led by Dawson Browning (164) and Caleb Cook (171). Woodrow Wilson was seventh in Class AAA (Jackson Hill had the fifth-best individual score at 155), and Summers County finished sixth in Class A.

