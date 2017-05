WOAY – Hear from Wyoming East and Fayetteville as they prepare for their first games at the 2017 state softball tournament Wednesaday in Vienna.

It’s the Lady Pirates’ sixth trip to states in 10 years, while the Lady Warriors are making their first appearance in school history.

Fayetteville opens play at 9:30 Wednesday morning against Wheeling Central Catholic. Wyoming East faces Oak Glen at 9:45 AM.

