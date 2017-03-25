Wyoming East @ Fayetteville Baseball/Softball Doubleheader

The Wyoming East baseball and softball teams made the trip up to Fayetteville on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon.

On the baseball diamond, the Warriors took a 1-0 lead in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair with some good defensive efforts. Then in the fifth inning, the Warriors pushed a second run across on a ground out. Fayetteville got one back as Tristan Coots beat out a double play, which allowed a run to score from third and cut the deficit in half. The teams would trade runs in the late innings, but Wyoming East held on for the 3-2 victory.

On the adjacent field. Wyoming East’s Holly Brehm faced Carrie Taylor of the Lady Pirates. Control was a bit of an issue for Taylor in the earlier going, and a series of passed balls allowed Wyoming East to take a 2-0 lead after the first inning. In the second, it was more of the same, and the Lady Warriors jumped out to an 8-0 lead. They would use that momentum to cruise to the 12-2 win.

Comments

comments