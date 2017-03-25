WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports Wyoming East @ Fayetteville Baseball/Softball Doubleheader
SportsSports NewsUncategorized

Wyoming East @ Fayetteville Baseball/Softball Doubleheader

Tom BealBy Mar 25, 2017, 20:58 pm

91
0

The Wyoming East baseball and softball teams made the trip up to Fayetteville on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon.

On the baseball diamond, the Warriors took a 1-0 lead in what turned out to be a low-scoring affair with some good defensive efforts.  Then in the fifth inning, the Warriors pushed a second run across on a ground out.  Fayetteville got one back as Tristan Coots beat out a double play, which allowed a run to score from third and cut the deficit in half.  The teams would trade runs in the late innings, but Wyoming East held on for the 3-2 victory.

On the adjacent field. Wyoming East’s Holly Brehm faced Carrie Taylor of the Lady Pirates.  Control was a bit of an issue for Taylor in the earlier going, and a series of passed balls allowed Wyoming East to take a 2-0 lead after the first inning.  In the second, it was more of the same, and the Lady Warriors jumped out to an 8-0 lead.  They would use that momentum to cruise to the 12-2 win.

Comments

comments

Previous PostMeet the 2017 WOAY Girls Basketball Players of the Year, Brittney and Whitney Justice of Summers County
Tom Beal

Tom Beal is the weekend sports reporter and anchor, starting at WOAY in February 2016. Read More

Related articles

Boys Class AAA Basketball All-State Teams

VP Pence Visits West Virginia

Prescribed Burn Studies Oak Regeneration

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives