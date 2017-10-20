Wyoming Co. couple arrested for allegedly doing sex acts in front of minors

Advertisement



CORINNE, WV (BY: DESIREE SHORT, WILLIAMSONDAILYNEWS.com) – An Oct. 3 Wyoming County grand jury indicted a couple on multiple counts of sexual assault and conspiracy to commit felonies, according to the Wyoming County Prosecutor’s Office.

Greg Johnson, 39, of Corinne, is charged with 10 counts of sexual assault relating to two minor females. Linda Johnson, 31, also of Corinne and Johnson’s wife, is charged with 10 counts of conspiracy to commit a felony. She is accused of conspiring with Johnson to sexually assault the same two minors.

The victims visited the Johnson home on several occasions over the next couple of months where the assault allegedly took place. Johnson and his wife allegedly engaged in sexual acts in front of the victims, forcing them to watch, and then later assaulted the victims in the same manor, according to reports.

Click here to read more.

Related

Comments

comments