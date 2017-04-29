WVU’s Rasul Douglas Drafted by Eagles

WOAY – West Virginia cornerback Rasul Douglas was taken with the 99th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Douglas is the 18th Mountaineer under Dana Holgorsen to have been drafted.
The cornerback was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press, after a 2016 season where recorded eight interceptions, tied for most in the nation. He was one of the key defensive contributors in WVU’s 10-3 season.
Douglas will be reunited with former WVU teammate Wendell Smallwood, who was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round last year.
The NFL Draft continues Saturday with rounds four through seven.