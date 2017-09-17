WVU vs. Delaware State Highlights

Advertisement



Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia is coming off a huge home win against East Carolina last weekend (56 -20) which gave the Mountaineers momentum to do it again this weekend as they played back-to-back home games in their schedule. A slow start in the first half as WVU and Delaware State were close in the 1st quarter (24 -10) WVU with the lead, but by halftime the Mountaineers took control of the game 45 to 10.

Quarterback Will Grier, completed 19 of 27 passes for 304 yards and had three touchdowns today. Justin Crawford had a good running game today finishing with 103 yards and three touchdowns. Tevin Bush and Martell Pettaway finished the game with a combined 80 yards.

The Mountaineers improved to 2-1 as the Hornets fell to 0-3. WVU will play on the road next weekend at Kansas. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m

Related

Comments

comments