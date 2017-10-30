    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    WVU vs. #11 Oklahoma State Recap

    Paloma VillicanaBy Oct 30, 2017, 00:01 am

    Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – WVU fell to #11 Oklahoma State 50-39 on Saturday. The Mountaineers dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll from #22. WVU will host #14 Iowa Sate at 3:30 p.m on Saturday, November 4th.

