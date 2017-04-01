WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home Sports WVU-Virginia Tech Moved to Sept. 3rd
SportsSports NewsVirginia TechWVU

WVU-Virginia Tech Moved to Sept. 3rd

Matt DigbyBy Apr 01, 2017, 00:33 am

2
0

WOAY – The season opener between West Virginia & Virginia Tech has been moved to Sunday, September 3rd. It will kick off from FedEx Field in Washington, DC at 7:30 PM and air nationally on ABC.

This will be the first meeting between these two schools on the gridiron since 2005 – Virginia Tech won 34-17 in Morgantown. West Virginia’s last win in the rivalry was in 2003 (28-7).

Both schools are coming off 10-win seasons in 2016; the Mountaineers went 10-3, losing to Miami in the Russell Athletic Bowl. Virginia Tech went 10-4 under first-year head coach Justin Fuente, overcoming a first-half deficit to beat Arkansas in the Belk Bowl.

West Virginia leads the all-time series 28-22-1, with the one tie coming in 1966.

Comments

comments

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Related articles

WVU Falls to Gonzaga in Sweet 16

Mountaineers Return to Sweet 16

WVU Women Headed to NCAA 2nd Round

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives