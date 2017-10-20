    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News WVU Tech to host crime scene investigation community workshop
    Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    WVU Tech to host crime scene investigation community workshop

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 19, 2017, 20:44 pm

    8
    0
    Advertisement

    BECKLEY– The WVU Tech Forensic Investigation program will host a Crime Scene
    Investigation Community Workshop on Saturday, November 4 from 9-11:30 a.m. on the WVU Tech
    campus in Beckley.

    The casual workshop is purpose-built for fans of popular crime scene investigation shows or who have an
    interest in forensic investigation. The program will cover crime scene processing, including note-taking,
    photography, sketching, measuring, searching and evidence collection and packaging.
    Attendees will put what they learn to the test as they examine a mock crime scene during the workshop.
    “This is the perfect chance for people to get a better understanding of what it takes to process a crime
    scene and the steps that it actually involves,” said Roger Jefferys, a forensic investigation professor at
    WVU Tech.

    “It’s a community thing. It’s not a training course. This is for those who have a general interest and want
    to learn more about the field, and the focus is on having fun and seeing what professionals go through in
    the real world,” he said.

    The event is open to members of the public ages 14 and up, and will have a registration fee of $25. Funds
    raised will support the program and student activities within the program.

    Pre-registration for the event is required. Attendees can register and pay online
    (http://epay.wvsto.com/wvu/wvuforensicinvestigation). The 2.5-hour event will begin in Innovation 201
    and the mock crime scene will take place at the WVU Tech Crime Scene House.

    Although the event is for the general public, Jefferys said that the program is working on continuing
    education courses for law enforcement in the near future.

    A campus within the West Virginia University system, WVU Tech is a four-year institution that offers more
    than 40 academic programs and 9 ABET-accredited engineering programs. WVU Tech is ranked #1 in the
    state for annual student return on investment. For more information, visit wvutech.edu.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostConcord University Office Of Admissions Hosting Fall Open House
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives