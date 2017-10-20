WVU Tech to host crime scene investigation community workshop

BECKLEY– The WVU Tech Forensic Investigation program will host a Crime Scene
Investigation Community Workshop on Saturday, November 4 from 9-11:30 a.m. on the WVU Tech
campus in Beckley.
The casual workshop is purpose-built for fans of popular crime scene investigation shows or who have an
interest in forensic investigation. The program will cover crime scene processing, including note-taking,
photography, sketching, measuring, searching and evidence collection and packaging.
Attendees will put what they learn to the test as they examine a mock crime scene during the workshop.
“This is the perfect chance for people to get a better understanding of what it takes to process a crime
scene and the steps that it actually involves,” said Roger Jefferys, a forensic investigation professor at
WVU Tech.
“It’s a community thing. It’s not a training course. This is for those who have a general interest and want
to learn more about the field, and the focus is on having fun and seeing what professionals go through in
the real world,” he said.
The event is open to members of the public ages 14 and up, and will have a registration fee of $25. Funds
raised will support the program and student activities within the program.
Pre-registration for the event is required. Attendees can register and pay online
(http://epay.wvsto.com/wvu/wvuforensicinvestigation). The 2.5-hour event will begin in Innovation 201
and the mock crime scene will take place at the WVU Tech Crime Scene House.
Although the event is for the general public, Jefferys said that the program is working on continuing
education courses for law enforcement in the near future.
