WVU Tech to host crime scene investigation community workshop

Advertisement



BECKLEY– The WVU Tech Forensic Investigation program will host a Crime Scene

Investigation Community Workshop on Saturday, November 4 from 9-11:30 a.m. on the WVU Tech

campus in Beckley.

The casual workshop is purpose-built for fans of popular crime scene investigation shows or who have an

interest in forensic investigation. The program will cover crime scene processing, including note-taking,

photography, sketching, measuring, searching and evidence collection and packaging.

Attendees will put what they learn to the test as they examine a mock crime scene during the workshop.

“This is the perfect chance for people to get a better understanding of what it takes to process a crime

scene and the steps that it actually involves,” said Roger Jefferys, a forensic investigation professor at

WVU Tech.

“It’s a community thing. It’s not a training course. This is for those who have a general interest and want

to learn more about the field, and the focus is on having fun and seeing what professionals go through in

the real world,” he said.

The event is open to members of the public ages 14 and up, and will have a registration fee of $25. Funds

raised will support the program and student activities within the program.

Pre-registration for the event is required. Attendees can register and pay online

(http://epay.wvsto.com/wvu/wvuforensicinvestigation). The 2.5-hour event will begin in Innovation 201

and the mock crime scene will take place at the WVU Tech Crime Scene House.

Although the event is for the general public, Jefferys said that the program is working on continuing

education courses for law enforcement in the near future.

A campus within the West Virginia University system, WVU Tech is a four-year institution that offers more

than 40 academic programs and 9 ABET-accredited engineering programs. WVU Tech is ranked #1 in the

state for annual student return on investment. For more information, visit wvutech.edu.

Related

Comments

comments