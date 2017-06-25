WVU Tech Shootout – Day 2

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – While high school basketball season officially begins later this year, multiple area teams are taking part in summer tournaments around the state.

WVU Tech is holding a showcase this weekend in Beckley, inviting schools from not just Southern West Virginia, but other areas of the state.

Among the scores from Saturday’s games:

Oak Hill 42, Greater Beckley 40

Hurricane 41, Liberty 31

Greenbrier East 50, Wyoming East 47

Ripley 39, Meadow Bridge 21

Liberty 46, Meadow Bridge 32

Oak Hill 57, Nicholas County 56

Greenbrier East 47, Lincoln 44

Nicholas County 52, Lincoln 46

Lincoln 59, Liberty 20

