WVU Tech Shootout – Day 1

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – While high school basketball season officially begins later this year, multiple area teams are taking part in summer tournaments around the state.
WVU Tech is holding a showcase this weekend in Beckley, inviting schools from not just Southern West Virginia, but other areas of the state.
Among the scores from Friday’s games:
Greater Beckley 57, Meadow Bridge 43
Valley 39, Independence 17
Nicholas County 60, Charleston Catholic 48
South Charleston 57, Greater Beckley 43
St. Albans 78, Midland Trail 33
Van 48, Liberty 46
Midland Trail 52, Hurricane 50
South Charleston 58, Valley 49