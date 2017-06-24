WVU Tech Shootout – Day 1

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – While high school basketball season officially begins later this year, multiple area teams are taking part in summer tournaments around the state.

WVU Tech is holding a showcase this weekend in Beckley, inviting schools from not just Southern West Virginia, but other areas of the state.

Among the scores from Friday’s games:

Greater Beckley 57, Meadow Bridge 43

Valley 39, Independence 17

Nicholas County 60, Charleston Catholic 48

South Charleston 57, Greater Beckley 43

St. Albans 78, Midland Trail 33

Van 48, Liberty 46

Midland Trail 52, Hurricane 50

South Charleston 58, Valley 49

