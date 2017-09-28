WVU Tech Rice Lecture to cover Battle of Stanaford

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – Dr. Kenneth R. Bailey will deliver the ninth-annual Otis K. Rice Lecture at WVU Tech. His lecture, “Guns, Strikers, Murder and Federal Courts: Raleigh County, 1903,” will examine the local Battle of Stanaford, where seven striking miners were killed in a raid. His discussion will also examine the murder of striking miner John Harless and the responses of Raleigh County legal officials and the federal courts to these incidents.

The lecture series was established to connect the community to notable historians and recognize Dr. Otis K. Rice, who served at WVU Tech for 30 years, published numerous works on state history and became West Virginia’s first Historian Laureate.

Bailey is an emeritus professor and retired dean of the College of Business, Humanities and Sciences at WVU Tech. His scholarly work on West Virginia’s history includes “Mountaineers Are Free: A History of the West Virginia National Guard,” “Alleged Evil Genius: the Life and Times of Judge James H. Ferguson,” and “Raising the Bar: The West Virginia Bar Association.” He is the author of several influential scholarly articles, including “Temptation to Lawlessness: Peonage in West Virginia, 1903-1908” and “A Judicious Mixture, Negroes and Immigrants in the West Virginia Coal Mines, 1880-1917.”

Bailey is also a recipient of the prestigious Virgil A. Lewis Award for his significant contributions to the writing a preservation of West Virginia History.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

WHO: West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech)

WHEN: Thursday, September 28, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carter Hall auditorium, 322 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801

