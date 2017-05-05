WVU Tech readies for final commencement in Montgomery

— Students at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology will take their last finals on the school’s Montgomery campus Friday and Saturday, and then they will say goodbye to it.

The college existed for more than 100 years in the eastern part of Kanawha County and a corner of Fayette County. Nearly 180 seniors will walk across the stage at a 10 a.m. graduation ceremony in the school’s gymnasium on Saturday, the last graduation ceremony to be held at the historic campus.

Once the ceremony is over, professors and administrators will pack up and move to the former Mountain State University campus, in Beckley.

