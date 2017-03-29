WVU Tech Offering Forensic Investigation Program, Summer Camp

This Fall, all 40 of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology programs will officially be held on their new campus in the core of Beckley’s historic downtown. But there’s one program, in specific, that stands out from the rest – the Forensic Investigation degree.

Andrew Wheeler, the Associate Professor of Forensics at WVU, told us, “So the Forensics program is a four year program. You get a Bachelors degree when you complete it, and we study things like crime scenes, death investigation, interviewing skills, lots of hands-on blood splatter. Next Fall, everything will be right here. We got a huge crime scene house, we’ve got some laboratory space, and it’ll be a full blown forensics program right here in Beckley.”

Getting a hands-on experience in forensic investigation is not just for college students. WVU Tech is offering a youth summer camp this June.

The two-day camp is open for junior high and high school students, and will be held from June 29th to June 30th.

“You come during the day and learn about blood splatter, crime scenes, death investigations and stuff like that,” Wheeler said.

For more information, visit WVUTECH.EDU

Comments

comments