WVU Tech marks Diversity Week

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – WVU Tech’s Division of Student life is hosting Diversity Week on campus as a way to celebrate the diversity of the students and employees who make up the WVU Tech family. The weeklong celebration will include events where students, staff and faculty can meet to learn about and discuss various backgrounds, cultures and religions.

The week begins with Dashiki Day on Monday, where students are encouraged to wear their traditional West African garments. The division will host “Conversations with Cops” that evening, where students can meet with local law enforcement to have an open discussion and do some stereotype busting.

Tuesday’s activities will include a World Religion Fair from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the LRC patio and a bystander training seminar conducted by WVU Tech Behavioral Health Therapist Mary Hoke at 6:00 p.m. in the LRC.

Students will celebrate National Coming Out Day on Wednesday, October 11.

On Thursday, students will learn about tie dye chromatography with the Association for Women Engineers, Scientists, Or Mathematics Empowerment (AWESOME). In the evening, they’ll screen and discuss the comedy special “Homecoming King” by comedian Hasan Minhaj, where the comedian talks about growing up as an Indian American Muslim in California.

Friday will wrap up the week’s events with a cultural fashion show at 7 p.m. in the Carter Hall auditorium.

Visit wvutech.edu/diversity for the full schedule.

Related

Comments

comments