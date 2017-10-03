WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
WVU Tech homecoming parade will run along South Kanawha Street Saturday

Scott Pickey Oct 03, 2017

BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) – WVU Tech’s Homecoming activities will include a parade to run along a portion of South Kanawha Street in Beckley at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 7.

The parade will begin at McCreery Street and end on WVU Tech’s campus at Mel Hancock Way (formerly “A” Street). Residents of the area should be advised that the parade portion of South Kanawha Street will be closed starting at 11:30 a.m. until the parade ends.

The University will host a picnic in the Van Meter gymnasium immediately following the parade. Picnic tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 13. Tickets are available by cash at the door or by preorder using an online form at homecoming.wvutech.edu.

That evening, the University will hosts men’s and women’s soccer games at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex and family-friendly activities on Neville Street for Beckley Chili Night.

Visit homecoming.wvutech.edu to find out more.

