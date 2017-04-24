WVU Tech Forensic Summer Camp Still Has Openings

There are just a handful of slots left for students hoping to participate in WVU Tech’s Forensic investigation summer camp for middle and high school students in Beckley.

The camp is for students in grades 6-12.

There are seven spaces left for the first camp, which runs June 12-14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

And three spaces are left in the second session, which runs June 29-June 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Andrew Wheeler, an Associate Professor at WVU Tech, says, “Students will come during the day, and learn about blood splatter, crime scenes, death investigations and stuff like that.”

For prices or to register, visit www.wvutech.edu/forensic-camp/

