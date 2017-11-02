WVU Tech Basketball Sweeps Doubleheader to Open Season

Advertisement



Beckley, WV (WOAY) – WVU Tech basketball began its first full season in Beckley Wednesday night, and the Golden Bears won both games of a doubleheader to begin the 2017-18 season 1-0.

The Lady Golden Bears won 78-68 against Bluefield College, led by 24 points from Savannah Shamblin. The Lady Rams trailed by 10 after three quarters, but cut the deficit to one point multiple times in the fourth quarter, before the hosts regained momentum. They head on the road Saturday to visit Shawnee State.

Kierra Bell-Linnear led the Lady Rams with 18 points.

WVU Tech’s men’s team won a back-and-forth contest 82-80 over Glenville State, with the two squads trading baskets early, leading to a tied game at 42 at intermission. Woodrow Wilson alum Nequan Carrington scored the winning basket late, after Darhius Nunn had tied the game at 80 for the Pioneers.

Carrington had 13 points for the Golden Bears, while former Greater Beckley standout Brent Daniels contributed 11 points. Junior Arrey recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 assists.

The Golden Bears stay in Beckley Saturday for a matchup with Davis & Elkins, part of a four-game homestand to open the season.

