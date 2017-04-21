WVU reaches agreement concerning Tech campus

MONTGOMERY, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — The WVU Board of Governors approved the terms of an lease-purchase agreement Friday with KVC Health Systems for the WVU Tech buildings the university will leave behind in Montgomery when it moves the school fully to its Beckley campus this summer.

KVC plans to use the buildings on the Fayette County end of campus for a college program for young adults coming out of foster care.

WVU Tech spokesperson Jen Wood Cunningham said the agreement on the term sheet was a major step forward in the transition.

