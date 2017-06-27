WVU Men’s Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball announced 13 non-conference matchups for the upcoming season on Monday, with eight games in Morgantown and five games taking place on a neutral court.

The season opener comes November 10 against Texas A&M in the Armed Forces Classic; the game will be held in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. The first home game comes November 15th against American.

Among the notable games on the schedule are three games at the AdvoCare Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Thanksgiving weekend. The Mountaineers will host a pair of fellow Power 5 schools: Virginia on December 5th and Kentucky on January 27th. The latter is part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

WVU will hold an in-season exhibition with Wheeling Jesuit on December 16. The Big 12 portion of the schedule will be announced later this summer.

