WVU Medicine seeks donated items for young patients

By Tyler Barker, Oct 09, 2017, 09:25 am

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Fans at West Virginia University’s upcoming home football game against Texas Tech are being asked to donate items for young hospital patients.

WVU Medicine says in a news release that a collection station will be set up outside of the stadium’s north gate on Saturday in Morgantown. Among the new and unused items being sought are small comfort blankets, sippy cups, pajamas and girls and boys underwear.

Located on the sixth floor of Ruby Memorial Hospital, WVU Medicine Children’s provides infant, pediatric and maternal care.

