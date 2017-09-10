Morgantown, WV (WOAY) – The Mountaineers impressed their fans with their first home game of the 2017 season with a big win over East Carolina, 56-20. WVU will play another home game next weekend, September 16th at 12:00 p.m against Delaware State.
WVU Home Opener Recap
By Paloma Villicana Sep 10, 2017
