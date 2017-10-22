WVU Holds On to Win at Baylor

WOAY – West Virginia gave up 23 points in the final quarter to winless Baylor, but the Mountaineers held on for a 38-36 win over the Bears in Waco, Texas.
WVU (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) found success early in the contest through a familiar quarterback-receiver combination; Will Grier found David Sills V for touchdown passes of 35 yards in the first quarter and 16 yards in the second, as the visitors led 17-6 at halftime.
The two combined for a 53-yard touchdown 18 seconds into the third quarter, with Marcus Simms and Ka’Raun White also recording touchdown catches in that frame. The Mountaineers led 38-13 with 15 minutes to play.
In the fourth quarter, Baylor’s comeback attempt was fueled by Tristan Ebner, who scored three total touchdowns; two of them were on passes from Charlie Brewer (the younger brother of former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Brewer), who replaced Zach Smith in the second half. The last touchdown came with 17 seconds left, but the failed two-point conversion and recovered onside kick means WVU wins at Baylor for the first time.
For the Mountaineers, Grier completed 26 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns, while Kennedy McKoy ran for 55 yards.
West Virginia returns to Milan Puskar Stadium next Saturday for a matchup with Oklahoma State, who won in overtime this week at Texas. The Mountaineers-Cowboys matchup can be seen on WOAY.