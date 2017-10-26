    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    WVU Football Announces Full 2018 Schedule

    Matt DigbyBy Oct 26, 2017, 14:50 pm

    WOAY – West Virginia announced its full 2018 football schedule on Wednesday, with six games to be played in Morgantown next fall.

    For the second straight year, the Mountaineers’ opener will be a neutral setting contest, as they face Tennessee at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. This matchup was originally announced in 2014.

    Of the six home games, two will be on weeknights; Baylor comes to Milan Puskar Stadium on Thursday, October 25, while the regular season finale with Oklahoma is scheduled for Black Friday (November 23).

    Full 2018 schedule: 9/1 vs. Tennessee (Charlotte, NC); 9/8 vs. Youngstown State; 9/15 at North Carolina State; 9/22 vs. Kansas State; 9/29 at Texas Tech; 10/6 vs. Kansas; 10/13 at Iowa State; 10/25 vs. Baylor; 11/3 at Texas; 11/10 vs. TCU; 11/17 at Oklahoma State; 11/23 vs. Oklahoma

