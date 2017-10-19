WVU facility helps research on impact of inhaling particles

Advertisement



MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia University has established a new Inhalation Facility for researchers to identify particles people breathe and how they affect their health.

Timothy Nurkiewicz, a microvascular physiologist in the School of Medicine’s Department of Physiology, Pharmacology and Neuroscience, is the director of the new lab.

According to university officials, the facility provides researchers with real-time particle-monitoring capabilities and should enable upcoming research into how extremely tiny materials and other inhalable particles from sources like e-cigarettes, auto emissions and the aerosols impact health.

Researchers say nanoparticles encountered commonly, like those inhaled from sunscreen spray, can make it harder for the smallest blood vessels in the body to dilate in response to cell needs.

