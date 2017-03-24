WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
WVU Experimental Rocketry Team Plans Test

By Mar 24, 2017

West Virginia University’s experimental rocketry team is planning a test next month on its 12-foot fiberglass rocket leading up to international competition later this year.

The team will travel to Maryland in April for the first test flight at a Tripoli Rocketry Association event. So far, the team has used simulations to gauge the rocket’s mechanics, and the test flight will provide an opportunity to make any needed adjustments.

The team is preparing for competition at Spaceport America Cup near Las Cruces, New Mexico, in June. More than 110 teams from colleges and universities in 11 countries are expected.

The West Virginia University team’s rocket is designed to carry 8.8 pounds of payload 10,000 feet into the sky.

