WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Home NewsWatch Featured WVU Delays Possible Tuition Increase Amid State Budget Limbo
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatchState

WVU Delays Possible Tuition Increase Amid State Budget Limbo

Rebecca FernandezBy May 27, 2017, 15:46 pm

10
0
MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — West Virginia University’s Board of Governors has delayed action on a likely tuition increase while the state budget remains unresolved.

WVU said a board meeting Friday that was called to set tuition and fees lasted only a few minutes.

WVU President Gordon Gee tells The Dominion Post it’s fair to say there will be a tuition increase, but it’s unclear at what level, due to state budget uncertainty.

The state Legislature remains in negotiations over the budget, and is in recess and scheduled to return June 5.

The next WVU board meeting is June 16. The fiscal year starts July 1.

Comments

comments

Previous PostTroopers To Hold A DUI Checkpoint Over The Holiday Weekend
Rebecca Fernandez

Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter and Weekend Anchor in February, and has come all the way from Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Read More

Current Conditons

STORMWATCH Radar

Archives