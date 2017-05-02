WVU Celebrates the Falling Run Greenspace

West Virginia University faculty and student volunteers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Falling Run Greenspace.

News outlets report the Falling Run Trail opened Sunday with 16 biking and hiking paths connecting the downtown campus to West Virginia University’s organic research farm. Volunteers have been working on the trail since August.

Narvel Weese, Vice President for administration and finance, says a partnership with the city of Morgantown allowed the school to acquire the property back in 2012.

Blake Humphrey, student body Vice President, says the trail will have a lasting legacy and serve students and community members for years to come.

Related

Comments

comments