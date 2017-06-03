WVU Baseball Wins NCAA Regional Opener

WOAY – West Virginia won its NCAA baseball regional opening Friday, 9-1 over Maryland in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The game was dominated by the home run; the Mountaineers posted six as a team, with Kyle Davis and Jimmy Galusky each tallying two. WVU scored three runs in the second inning to establish momentum and held onto the lead for the rest of the afternoon.

Alek Manoah and BJ Myers performed well on the mound by pitching to contact; the two combined for two strikeouts but were able to maintain the momentum provided by the offense.

West Virginia faces Wake Forest Saturday evening; the winner of that game advances to Sunday’s regional championship round.

