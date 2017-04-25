WVU Baseball Rallies for Road Win

WOAY – After losing a weekend series on the road at Kansas State, West Virginia baseball was in another hole Tuesday night, trailing Virginia Tech 5-0 after three innings.

But the Mountaineers rallied to take the lead, thanks in part to a three-run home run from Kyle Davis, going on to win 8-6. The Hokies tied the game at 6-6, but WVU added runs in the sixth and ninth innings for the final margin.

Jackson Sigman got the win for the Mountaineers, throwing eight strikeouts in 3.2 innings. Braden Zarbnisky collected his second save of the season.

West Virginia returns home Friday for the start of an eight-game homestand when they open a Big 12 series with Oklahoma. The Sooners won two of three meetings with the Mountaineers in 2016.

