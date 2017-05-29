WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
WVU Baseball Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Regionals

Matt DigbyBy May 29, 2017, 14:09 pm

WOAY – For the first time since 1996, West Virginia baseball is headed to the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers earned an at-large bid Monday, and will be the second seed in the Winston-Salem regional, paired with Wake Forest, Maryland, and UMBC. WVU and Maryland will play Friday at 2 PM.

Randy Mazey’s team enters the NCAA postseason with a 34-24 overall record, having gone 12-12 in Big 12 play. They earned the fourth seed for the conference tournament, where they went 2-2, beating Baylor & Texas Tech, but losing twice to eventual tournament champion Oklahoma State.

Friday’s game will be their second meeting of the season against Maryland; the Terrapins rallied to win 7-6 in College Park on April 11. West Virginia won 4-1 over Maryland last season in Morgantown.

The winner of the Winston-Salem regional will face the winner of the Gainesville regional for the right to advance to Omaha and the College World Series.

